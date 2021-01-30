The Relevance of SARMs in Bodybuilding

SARMs are considered by many professional athletes to be the most promising area of ​​sports pharmacology. Many sports medicine professionals strongly agree with this. The name of this group of drugs can be translated as selective androgen-type receptor modulators. Depending on how they work, they can block or stimulate receptors. A perfect example of this type of supplement is Lgd 3033.

Because their effects are selective, SARMs target specific tissue receptors to minimize adverse effects on the body. This is one of the main differences between CAPM and anabolic steroids. The molecules of the drugs can interact with androgen-type receptors and thereby trigger a chain of reactions for the growth of muscle fibers and the regeneration of connective and bone tissues.

It should be recognized that steroids and prohormones work similarly. However, as we discussed above, SARMs only act on muscle tissue receptors. This suggests that drugs in this group cannot produce harmful effects, for example, on the prostate. In addition, SARMs are tablets and are highly effective. Unlike pill steroids, selective androgen receptor modulators pose no risk to the liver.

Why Use SARMs in Bodybuilding?

Drugs in this group can be useful not only for mass. There are special SARMs that can speed up fat burning. This gives reason to say that selective modulators can solve various problems. Athletes can use the CAPM to:

Gaining mass.

Provide rapid weight loss and thus improve body constitution.

Acceleration of recovery processes.

PCT after anabolic courses.

Benefits of SARMs

Convenient to use, as they are available in tablet form.

The effectiveness of the drugs is similar to that of testosterone-based steroids.

The active ingredient is not converted to dihydrotestosterone.

There is no estrogenic and progestogenic activity.

Not dangerous to the liver.

They do not harm the HH arc.

They are not prohibited by law.

How to Use SARMs Correctly

Drugs in this group can be used according to several schemes:

Overseas athletes often use SARMs as a bridge between AAC courses.

Take during PCT after an anabolic cycle.

Apply simultaneously with steroids to increase the effectiveness of the course.

Use solo to solve the assigned tasks.

It is necessary to use drugs in accordance with the instructions and the goals set for you. Most often, the duration of the course is from 3 to 4 months. You can also achieve quality results in a month if you use it correctly. At the same time, you do not have to worry about your health. Of course, for this, you must strictly follow the instructions. SARMs can be considered one of the best sports pharmacology at the moment.